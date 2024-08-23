Embark Studios releases trailer for ARC Raiders: PvPvE action survival shooter drops in 2025

Embark Studios has released a new trailer for its upcoming ARC Raiders at Gamescom 2024: drops in 2025, playtesting 'starts this fall'.

Embark Studios has unleashed a new trailer for its upcoming PvPvE action survival shooter, ARC Legends, at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event. Check it out:

ARC Legends started as a free-to-play title into a fully-fledged $40 premium release, with developer Embark Studios -- ex-DICE developers who worked on the better Battlefield games, and more recently, THE FINALS -- setting a launch date for some time in 2025.

You will play as an Arc Raider, topside explorers scavenging the destroyed world for supplies for the subterranean settlements. They must fight each other as well as enemy robots called Arc Machines for those resources, and can only grow as characters if you make it back to the settlement in one piece.

Embark is taking a bit of a turn away from the frantic action the likes of THE FINALS and Battlefield, whereas in ARC Raiders, gamers will have to think before shooting their way into situations.

Aleksander Grøndal, one of the executive producers on ARC Raiders, said: "This shift allows us to focus on what truly matters for this game - creating an engaging, balanced, and replayable action survival experience".

Embark Studio co-founder and creative director, Stefan Strandberg, said: "Our inspiration draws from current-day themes taken to their extreme, like the prospect of colonizing space, at a time when the relationship between man and machine is becoming increasingly fraught. Arc Raiders takes place in a post-post-apocalypse - a distant future where humanity has moved on to build anew. Surely, this world can be a dangerous and treacherous place, but at the same time it's inherently hopeful, vibrant and charming".