Valve open to a Steam Machine Pro, but mid spec takes focus for now

Valve is open to the idea of a higher-end Steam Machine Pro, but for right now the current mid-tier spec is what Valve is focusing on for its lineup.

TL;DR: Valve focuses on a mid-range Steam Machine offering plug-and-play compatibility, targeting affordability and broad game support rather than high-end specs. While open to future Steam Machine Pro models or third-party OEM versions, current efforts prioritize a balanced hardware level and SteamOS adaptability. More details will emerge next year.

Valve is open to a Steam Machine Pro in the future, but the company has more than enough on its plate with the current hardware spec.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Steam Machine isn't an enthusiast machine. Valve is instead targeting the mid-range user who wants a more complete package that delivers plug-and-play compatibility, kind of like a console. Price will determine whether or not it becomes a mass-market machine, and right now RAM costs are through the roof. Given Valve's focus, and the current market trends, a higher-spec Steam Machine Pro may not happen for a while--if at all. But Valve is still receptive to the idea of beefier Steam Machines, maybe even from third-party OEMs.

"Potentially yeah, I think we're open to anything," Valve software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais said in a recent interview with Skill Up. "For now we're focusing on this level of spec because we think it's a good trade-off between affordability and the level of power that we get."

Read more: Steam Machine was inspired by Steam Deck owners who play docked to a TV

Griffais continues, saying that Valve wants to see what kind of amalgamations that creative users build using the Steam Machine as a base point. That even goes for third-party groups, which could indicate Valve might reach out to OEMs to manufacture Steam Machines...but for right now, Valve is shipping the Steam Machine to consumers via Steam Direct.

"I think we're excited that the level of performance kind of gets you to the point where the whole library is pretty much good to go, and you don't have to worry about if a game that's going to come out that supports it or not. There's always some settings that you can find that are going to give a pretty good experience, so we're trying to find that sweet spot. "I think there's a variety of spec levels in the PC market, there's a bunch of stuff you can do to get super crisp 4K native output, or even going beyond that with very high refresh rates.The PC ecosystem is too big to be able to pin down and say 'okay, this is it, this is PC.' "So we're actually super excited to see what people do from their own parts or working with third parties as well. "We're trying to make sure that SteamOS is good for any spec level, not just the one that we chose."

No release date or pricing has been set for the Steam Machine, but Valve says it will reveal more info early next year.