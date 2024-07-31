AMD data center revenue expands 115% as its AI products begin flooding the market

AMD beats analyst revenue and EPS estimates for Q2 2024: $5.8 billion ion revenue, AMD's AI division has grown revenue 115% annually, and more.

AMD has beaten analyst revenue and EPS estimates with its recent Q2 2024 earning report, with $5.8 billion in revenue, beating analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion.

One of the biggest highlights is that the AI division within AMD helped expand Data Center revenue by 115% annually, with Data Center revenue operating income increasing 405% annually. These huge leaps in income helped the massive slump that the gaming and embedded businesses divisions are going through right now, with gaming revenue down a shocking 59% annually with just $648 million for Q2 2024.

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, said: "We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter driven by record Data Center segment revenue. Our AI business continued accelerating and we are well positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of the year led by demand for Instinct, EPYC and Ryzen processors. The rapid advances in generative AI are driving demand for more compute in every market, creating significant growth opportunities as we deliver leadership AI solutions across our business".

AMD Q2 2024 segment summary: