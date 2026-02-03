Logitech's new G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset has a hidden microphone

TL;DR: The Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset offers premium 24-bit audio, AI-powered noise reduction, and 24-hour battery life at an affordable $79.99 price. Its ultralight design and multi-platform compatibility make it ideal for gamers seeking high-quality sound and comfort across PC, console, and mobile devices.

With an MSRP of just $79.99, the new Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset aims to shake up the affordable headset market. And it will reportedly do so by offering the sort of immersive audio and features you usually find on more premium offerings - like 24-bit audio and high-quality comms.

As for the voice and chat capabilities of the new Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED, the headset doesn't include a traditional boom microphone. Instead, it features an integrated beamforming microphone with AI-powered noise reduction, delivering a clear, rich voice quality no matter the gaming device it's connected to.

When you pair the integrated mic with the stylish, ultralight 212-gram build, Bluetooth capabilities, and 24 hours of continuous battery life, the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED (available in lilac, black, and white) also doubles as a lifestyle headset for on-the-go use.

Of course, 24-bit audio support is the big potential disruptor at this price point. Logitech notes that the G325 is more than capable of delivering the rich, detailed sound found in some of today's most popular single-player and multiplayer games, whether that's Arc Raiders, Fortnite, or something like God of War.

"We want all gamers to have premium experiences," said Ujesh Desai, General Manager of Logitech G. "That's why we packed so much into the new G325 headset. It's got a super comfortable design, long battery life, great audio, and works across PC, console, and mobile. It's designed for gamers who love to play across a variety of platforms."

The Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is available now. We plan on going ears-on with the new headset very soon, so stay tuned for our full review.