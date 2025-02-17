NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti benchmark rumor suggests a GPU that'll be closer to RTX 5080 than expected

Seemingly the RTX 5070 Ti also has a healthy lead over the RTX 4070 Ti, which will surprise some folks who expected a less robust gen-on-gen uplift.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti is supposedly 16.6% faster than the RTX 4070 Ti, based on purported 3DMark benchmarks, and it is 13.2% slower than the RTX 5080 - but costs 25% less. However, the RTX 5070 Ti will only have third-party variants, and no Founders Edition, so we need to bear in mind how that might affect where pricing ends up compared to NVIDIA's stated MSRP. NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti is supposedly 16.6% faster than the RTX 4070 Ti, based on purported 3DMark benchmarks, and it is 13.2% slower than the RTX 5080 - but costs 25% less. However, the RTX 5070 Ti will only have third-party variants, and no Founders Edition, so we need to bear in mind how that might affect where pricing ends up compared to NVIDIA's stated MSRP.

NVIDIA's incoming RTX 5070 Ti graphics card might turn out to be a smidge over 15% faster than its predecessor, or that's what some purported benchmark leaks are now suggesting.

2

An ASUS GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Prime graphics card (Image Credit: ASUS)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: Valve officially recommends re-installing your operating system if you played this game

VideoCardz grabbed the scoop with this one, airing figures from an unnamed reviewer for the RTX 5070 Ti which pitted the inbound GPU against the RTX 4070 Ti - with the RTX 5080 included alongside both of these models for an illuminating current-gen perspective.

The benchmarks themselves are drawn from 3DMark, and as ever, we'd be foolish to put as much stock in synthetic tests as opposed to real-world gaming benchmarks, which is where the true story of a GPU is told.

At any rate, the result of the 3DMark testing saw the RTX 5070 Ti outdoing the RTX 4070 Ti by a healthy enough 16.6%. That certainly beats the expectations of some of the more pessimistic folks out there who've been speculating that this GPU is likely to be weak sauce with its gen-on-gen uplift.

On top of that, the RTX 5070 Ti wasn't all that far off the pace of the RTX 5080 here, coming in at just 13.2% slower than the RTX 5080.

Okay, so that's clearly an appreciable difference, but it should be - these graphics cards are obviously a GPU tier apart, and remember that the MSRP of the RTX 5070 Ti is 25% less than the RTX 5080.

Of course, what we have to bear in mind is that the RTX 5070 Ti will only have third-party variants, so there won't be an NVIDIA Founders Edition board to hold the line (as it were) with Team Green's official MSRP. And especially given what we've seen so far with the RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti could turn out to be considerably pricier than its official recommended price (and how healthy stock will be is another obvious worry).

Ultimately, we'll have to wait and see how pricing shakes out longer-term with NVIDIA's Blackwell graphics cards, particularly in the light of how AMD pitches the RX 9070 models that are going to rival NVIDIA's RTX 5070 variants. We'll be treated to AMD's big RDNA 4 launch on February 28, which isn't far off now - and hopefully we will finally be graced with those all-important pricing details.

And once again, with this fresh set of rumored performance tests provided by VideoCardz, repeat after us - these are just synthetic benchmarks, so take them with a copious helping of salt.