Could it be any more difficult to build a PC? PSUs and coolers reportedly next for price hikes

Sick of PC component price hikes? Sorry - you can add power supplies and CPU coolers to the list of tech that's going to get more expensive soon.

TL;DR: Power supplies and CPU coolers may face price increases of 6% to 10% starting February 2026 due to rising raw material costs, with the likes of copper and silver having become a good deal more expensive last year. This is according to a letter from a Chinese distributor, and it could add to the pain caused by the PC components which have already become a lot pricier (most notably RAM and storage).

If you're fed up hearing about price hikes for PC components - and at this point, who isn't? - here's some more bad news, sadly, about PSUs and processor coolers.

Raw materials for components like coolers have become more expensive, and price hikes are apparently inbound (Image Credit: Pixabay)

VideoCardz reports that a major tech distributor in China has sent a letter to partners indicating that the prices of power supplies and CPU coolers are going to rise by an appreciable amount soon (from February 2026).

The distribution firm in question is Guangzhou Xinhongzheng Electronic Tech Company, and VideoCardz has got hold of a letter that details anticipated price increases for these components.

Seemingly PSUs are going to see a price rise of between 6% to 10% and coolers will witness a similar hike of 6% to 8% or thereabouts.

The letter explains that the cost increases are due to the rising price of raw materials - namely copper, silver and tin (and more) - which are used in these components.

Whether or not this letter is genuine remains to be seen, but obviously be cautious here. It is, however, seemingly a real registered business over in China, as far as I can tell (which admittedly is not very far).

It's believable enough that we may see price increases elsewhere in components like these, though, as the mentioned raw materials have indeed become more expensive over the course of last year (certainly for silver and copper).

You can add these latest components to the list of the major price hikes which we've seen since late last year, with the ridiculous increase in the cost of RAM being the most notable stumbling block, but also storage (still memory chips, of course) and GPUs (with VRAM) have been hit, too.

All of this is making the life of PC builders really difficult, and threatens to push up the price of desktops and laptops in general.