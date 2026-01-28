Windows 11 haters get excited as GOG says 'Linux is the next major frontier' for Galaxy client

A job advert posted by GOG observes that its Galaxy desktop app is on Windows and macOS, but that 'Linux is the next major frontier' for the software.

TL;DR: GOG has highlighted Linux gaming as the "next major frontier" in a job advert for a senior engineer to work on its Galaxy client. The ad notes that the engineer will help develop GOG Galaxy "with Linux in mind from day one", so it sounds like the company's drive to better support Linux distros is getting underway. We've been promised as much by the execs at GOG who recently criticized the state of Windows 11.

GOG has posted a job advert for an engineer to join the team working on its Galaxy client in which it makes a clear statement about the importance of Linux gaming.

The ad for a senior software engineer was highlighted on X by The Lunduke Journal, as noticed by VideoCardz.

The key part of the job description blurb regarding Linux runs as follows: "GOG Galaxy is our desktop client and ecosystem hub - the place where players manage their libraries, connect with the community, and access features that go far beyond a store. Today, it delivers experience on Windows and macOS, but Linux is the next major frontier."

The ad then notes that the firm needs an engineer who will "help shape GOG Galaxy's architecture, tooling, and development standards with Linux in mind from day one".

As you can imagine, this has made Linux gamers with a fondness for classic titles rather happy. And it's also fired up some of those who are getting fed up with the bugs in Windows 11 - or Microsoft pushing AI in its desktop OS - and are mulling the prospect of defecting to Linux.

With continual improvements coming in terms of Proton and game compatibility - driven by SteamOS, of course - along with other developments like GOG moving in this direction, the momentum behind Linux gaming is only growing.

And we have the Steam Machine on the horizon, too, with the possibilities therein for a popular living room gaming PC (albeit the RAM crisis is not going to make things easy for Valve pricing-wise).

As you may have seen, GOG has already been making positive noises about the importance of Linux gaming earlier this month - or rather, negative noises about the poor state of Windows 11 in an interview with PC Gamer.