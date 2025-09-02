Kazeta turns mini PCs into plug-and-play '90s-style consoles

Kazeta is a new and unique take on Linux in that it recreates the retro console experience of inserting a game cartridge and jumping into the action.

TL;DR: Kazeta is a Linux-based OS designed to recreate the 1990s console gaming experience by using SD cards as physical game carts for DRM-free titles. It eliminates background processes, internet access, and updates, offering a pure, offline gaming environment compatible with PC, retro, and emulated games.

As an operating system for productivity and PC gaming, the open-source, configurable, and moddable nature of Linux has long been an alternative to Windows. With the popularity of the Steam Deck, in 2025, many gamers are looking to SteamOS or Linux builds, such as Manjaro, as alternatives to Windows that can actually improve performance due to the reduced overhead that comes from not having a list of dozens of unrelated processes and background tasks running.

Kazeta, a new Linux-based operating system, is distinct in that it aims to recreate the 1990s experience of playing games on a home console. This means inserting a copy of the game you want to play, hitting the power button, and then watching as the title screen loads without any operating system or dashboard interference.

Back in the day, if you were gaming on a Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, or even a Nintendo 64, this happened by inserting a cartridge into the cartridge slot. For Kazeta, the carts come in the form of SD cards, with the ability to turn any DRM-free game into a physical cart that will be detected and load as a complete experience.

This classic gaming experience also doesn't include internet access or require account sign-ins, with the added bonus of being able to "preserve your games as permanent, playable artifacts." This also means no need to patch or update games, no launchers like Steam, and no microtransactions. If you fire up a Kazeta system without an SD card or game cart inserted, you'll be taken to a retro-inspired and bare-bones BIOS screen that lets you view some statistics as well as manage save game files.

As Kazeta deals with DRM-free PC gaming, digital GOG and itch.io libraries are supported, alongside native Windows and Linux games, as well as classic console games and emulation. If you're a retro gamer who loves the idea of being able to turn a mini PC and a bunch of SD cards into a proper '90s console experience, you can download Kazeta here.