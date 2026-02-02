GOG admits it used AI to create controversial New Year Sales banner

TL;DR: GOG admitted its New Year Sale banner was mistakenly published using AI-generated art, intended only as a work-in-progress. The small team uses AI tools to enhance efficiency and support game preservation efforts, acknowledging the controversy while emphasizing their commitment to DRM-free classic PC games.

GOG was caught using AI in a recent banner image, and now the company comes clean and admits that the promos were made with AI, but it wasn't meant to be published.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Typically, gamers have a positive outlook on GOG, a store that sells classic PC games that have either disappeared or are very hard to find. That's not the case with a recent controversy, and GOG was caught using artificial intelligence in some of the art used for its New Year Sale promo.

GOG has since clarified exactly what happened to the subscribers of its new GOG Patrons program. In a private Discord, a GOG representative confirmed that the New Year Sale art was created using AI, but it wasn't meant to be pushed live as part of the sale, nor was it meant to be published at all.

The GOG rep goes on to say that the company explores various technologies that could give them an edge--GOG is rather small, and the rep insists that AI helps even the odds a bit, at least in this case.

From the sound of it, GOG is using AI for image mockups, which isn't unheard of, but this creation accidentally got pushed live as part of the promo.

Check below for the GOG rep's quote in full, as taken from the Discord server for GOG Patrons, courtesy of Kotaku: