SK hynix announces it has developed PEB110 E1.S: a new high-performance SSD for data centers

SK hynix has just announced it has developed PEB110 E1.S (PEB110), a new high-performance SSD for data centers and the emergence of the AI era.

The AI era, customer demand for high-performance NAND solutions including SSDs for data centers, as well as ultra-fast DRAM chips including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is growing, says SK hynix. In line with this trend, the company has developed and introduced a new product (PEB110) with improved data processing speed and power efficiency, by using PCIe Gen5 specifications.

SK hynix expects to meet the "diverse customer needs" with a more robust SSD portfolio, following successful mass production of PS1010 with the introduction of the PEB110. SK hynix says it is currently in the qualification process with a global data center customer, with plans of mass production of PEB110 in Q2 2025, pending qualification.

SK hynix has also said it has applied the security protocol and data model technology -- SPDM -- to PEB110, for the first time for its data center SSDs to "significantly enhance information security features". The company explains that SPDM is a key security solution specialized in protecting server systems, offers secure authentication and monitoring of servers. With the recent increase in cyberattacks on data centers, the company expects that PEB110 with SPDM will meet the high information security needs of customers,

Ahn Hyun, Head of the N-S Committee at SK hynix, said: "The new product builds on the company's best-in-class 238-high 4D NAND, boasting the most competitive standards in the industry in terms of cost, performance and quality. Looking ahead, we are on track to proceed with customer qualification and volume production to solidify our position as the No. 1 global AI memory provider in the ever-growing SSD market for data centers".

SK hynix will be making its new PEB110 SSD in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities with support for the OCP version 2.5 specifications for greater compatibility across global data centers.