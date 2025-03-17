Intel's XeSS 2 SDK released alongside the updated XeSS Unreal Engine plugin

Intel has released the SDK for game developers to integrate XeSS 2 (Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Low Latency) in any title.

TL;DR: Intel XeSS 2 is an AI-powered upscaling solution offering Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Low Latency, now available for developers via GitHub. It supports Intel graphics hardware and some GPUs from other vendors. XeSS 2 is one of the only AI-based solutions for SoC devices, enhancing performance and image clarity on portable gaming devices. Intel XeSS 2 is an AI-powered upscaling solution offering Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Low Latency, now available for developers via GitHub. It supports Intel graphics hardware and some GPUs from other vendors. XeSS 2 is one of the only AI-based solutions for SoC devices, enhancing performance and image clarity on portable gaming devices.

Intel XeSS 2 is the company's significant overhaul and update to its AI-powered upscaling solution, including XeSS Super Resolution, XeSS Frame Generation, and XeLL Low Latency. Providing feature parity with NVIDIA's DLSS suite of AI rendering tools, at GDC 2025, Intel has announced that the XeSS 2 SDK is now available to download.

2

Intel's XeSS 2 offers AI-powered Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Low Latency solutions.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The XeSS SDK is available on GitHub and is open to all developers. It gives them the tools to integrate the full range of XeSS 2 features into their games. Intel also offers developer guides for enabling XeSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and its Reflex-like XeLL Low Latency solution, alongside the XeSS Inspector Tool for "verifying, debugging, and tuning XeSS 2."

Plus, plugins for Unreal Engine and Unity, two of the most popular engines and platforms used by game developers today. Intel's XeSS 2 is optimized for Intel graphics hardware and covers a range of mobile and desktop products.

From discrete Intel Arc GPUs like the latest Intel Arc B580 to mobile chips with integrated Arc graphics like Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake, older architectures like Meteor Lake or hardware with Intel Irix Xe graphics are limited to XeSS Super Resolution and XeLL Low Latency, as XeSS Frame Generation requires more powerful AI hardware. XeSS Super Resolution also runs on GPUs from other vendors like NVIDIA or AMD but in a less optimized form.

With Intel XeSS, NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD's FSR 4 all leveraging AI hardware for Super Resolution and Frame Generation, it's undoubtedly clear that AI rendering is the way forward for boosting performance and upscaling. Intel's XeSS 2, however, is currently the only AI-based solution for SoC devices - where it can provide a notable boost to image clarity and performance on low-power gaming devices.

Regarding upcoming game releases, Intel XeSS 2 will be available in Assassin's Creed Shadows from Ubisoft.