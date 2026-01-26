Remedy denies reports that Control Resonant launches in Q2 2026

Remedy Entertainment officially squashes the erroneous report that Control Resonant is set for a Q1 2026 release, clarifying that no launch has been set.

TL;DR: Remedy Entertainment clarifies that no specific release window has been announced for Control Resonant, only confirming a 2026 launch year. The upcoming sequel promises a bigger, bold continuation of Control's mysterious atmosphere, but pricing and exact timing remain unconfirmed amid misinformation from external sources.

Remedy steps in to clarify that they have not revealed a release window for Control Resonant, helping clear up erroneous reports.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Days ago, news began circulating that Control Resonant was set for a Q2 2026 release (around June), with Remedy themselves reportedly saying this. Taking a closer look at the report, it was obvious from the get-go it wasn't from Remedy. For one, the share rating was a dead giveaway that this was from an analyst firm, and not from Remedy--the firm Inderes, to be exact.

Indeed that's the case, and Remedy's communication director Thomas Puha has stepped in to squash the rumors: "Since some news [sites] are crediting us saying something that we haven't: Remedy has only ever communicated that the release window of CONTROL Resonant is 2026. Anything else is speculation," Puha said on Twitter.

It's just another case of what can happen when influencers, and not journalists, are spreading information on the internet.

As far as official communications, Remedy has only revealed light details about Control Resonant, including its themes and focus--but no details on pricing or launch timing have been announced.