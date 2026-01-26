Remedy denies reports that Control Resonant launches in Q2 2026

Remedy steps in to clarify that they have not revealed a release window for Control Resonant, helping clear up erroneous reports.
Days ago, news began circulating that Control Resonant was set for a Q2 2026 release (around June), with Remedy themselves reportedly saying this. Taking a closer look at the report, it was obvious from the get-go it wasn't from Remedy. For one, the share rating was a dead giveaway that this was from an analyst firm, and not from Remedy--the firm Inderes, to be exact.
Indeed that's the case, and Remedy's communication director Thomas Puha has stepped in to squash the rumors: "Since some news [sites] are crediting us saying something that we haven't: Remedy has only ever communicated that the release window of CONTROL Resonant is 2026. Anything else is speculation," Puha said on Twitter.
It's just another case of what can happen when influencers, and not journalists, are spreading information on the internet.
As far as official communications, Remedy has only revealed light details about Control Resonant, including its themes and focus--but no details on pricing or launch timing have been announced.
A lot of ambition is contained in CONTROL Resonant. Not only is it the biggest, boldest game Remedy has ever made, but it's also a fearless sequel to 2019's CONTROL.
CONTROL Resonant is a direct sequel to CONTROL, but it's also a standalone story that will be welcoming to newcomers and enticing to longtime fans. Yes, there will be a lot of new things in this game, but we are staying true to the atmosphere and sense of mystery that define CONTROL.
We are making it bigger. We are stepping out, together with you, into the twisted Manhattan streets, and into a crisis unlike anything the Bureau has faced before.