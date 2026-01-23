80% price hike for Samsung RAM rumor is debunked - memory situation is bad, but not that dire

It's easy enough to see how people fell for this fake rumor, though, given just how awful memory pricing has become in recent times.

TL;DR: Samsung has denied rumors of an 80% price increase across its entire range of RAM products, and has made it clear that this speculation is false. The RAM situation isn't quite this dire, though as we discovered at CES 2026, it's perhaps worse than you realize.

Is Samsung jacking up the price of its RAM by an earth-shattering 80%? No, thankfully, this rumor has been clearly shot down as untrue.

Tom's Hardware reports that there was a buzz of speculation around the idea that an 80% hike was in the cards for Samsung's entire catalog of memory products, but this isn't the case. The rumor came from a Samsung distributor which supposedly penned a memo claiming the hike was incoming thanks to "significant changes in the global semiconductor market" (see the above post on X).

United Daily News, a newspaper in Taiwan, said that Samsung, as well as its memory making partners, are saying that this 80% price increase claim is a complete fabrication.

However, given how crazily steep the rise in the price of RAM has been, at this point, you can't blame people for taking the bait and readily believing such a wild notion.

The sad truth is that as TweakTownfound out at CES 2026, despite how bad things have got, RAM pricing is going to get worse before it gets better - and a full recovery for the memory industry may not even happen this decade. Or we can certainly expect RAM price tags to remain exorbitantly high for this year and most likely next year, too.

It's not just about system RAM, though, but also storage, with SSD pricing following its upwards trajectory. High-end SSDs have gotten a lot more expensive, and even more wallet-friendly drives are now increasing in cost considerably (hard drives, too). On top of that, GPUs are in trouble, especially those with a lot of VRAM relative to their price point.

There would seemingly be no end to the PC component pricing misery right now, but an impending near-doubling of the cost of Samsung's entire RAM line is not happening - the situation isn't quite that dire. Be thankful for small mercies, as they say.