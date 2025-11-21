Sony's PS5 Black Friday deals live from $399 - we may not see prices like this for a long time

If you're on the fence regarding pulling the trigger on a PS5 or PS5 Pro, these may be last-chance bargains before memory price hikes kick in.

TL;DR: Sony's Black Friday deals are now live. They offer $100 off all PS5 models, with the PS5 Pro reduced to $649, and the PS5 Digital Edition to $399 (with the disc model at $449). Rising memory costs being felt in terms of RAM and storage may increase prices down the line, so this could be the last opportunity to get a console at a more reasonable price.

Sony's Black Friday offers on all its PS5 models are now live, and if you've been thinking about picking up a variant of the console, it might not be wise to pass up these deals.

The deals consist of $100 off all PS5 models, which means that the PS5 Pro is down from $749 to $649, and the PS5 Digital Edition is reduced from $499 to $399, with the PS5 disc model chopped from $549 to $449.

Are we likely to see a PS5 at $399 next year? That's somewhat doubtful, as there are unfortunate component headwinds with price hikes on memory - RAM and storage alike - which are very likely to push up pricing for all devices, consoles included.

As you may have seen, this is one of the worries about Valve's recently revealed fresh take on the Steam Machine. The hope is that it'll target an affordable price point, but the deep concern is that storage and RAM costs are going to very much throw out the balance of the pricing that Valve might currently be hoping for.

We've had a PS5 price hike this year already, and I'd be surprised if we didn't see another next year, frankly, especially as the situation with RAM looks particularly dire, with the cost of memory kits really spiralling.

Which model of PS5 should you go for? There's a lot of debate on that score, most of which centers on whether the PS5 Pro is really a big enough upgrade over the base model.

If you're an enthusiast gamer with plenty of money, though, and a 120Hz-capable 4K TV that supports VRR, it's a sound choice, particularly as more PS5 Pro enhanced titles will be coming next year - including, of course, GTA 6 (well, we hope).

That said, the PS5 is undoubtedly the much better value proposition, pound-for-pound, and sits very temptingly at $399 right now - particularly as some goodies are thrown in with the Fortnite bundle (various items and 1,000 V-Bucks).