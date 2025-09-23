Borderlands 4 pre-orders on Switch 2 cancelled as Gearbox delays port

Gearbox has cancelled all digital Borderlands 4 pre-orders on Switch 2 as the developer delays the port until cross-save functionality is working.

The Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 has been delayed for an unspecified period of time, Gearbox has announced.

Borderlands 4 was originally supposed to launch on Switch 2 next week, but Gearbox has chosen to push the game back to give developers more time to polish and refine the port. Considering Borderlands 4's erratic performance at launch, and the fact that Borderlands 4 was said to run at 30FPS 'with some dips' on Switch 2, this seems like a good decision.

The studio has cancelled all digital pre-orders on the Nintendo eShop, and plans to launch the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 when the cross-save update is ready. No release date or timing was given, however a launch before the holiday season would be beneficial to both Take-Two and Gearbox. The studio has also advised consumers to seek pre-order refunds from retailers.

Check below for the announcement from Gearbox on the Borderlands 4 Switch 2 port: