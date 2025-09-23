Borderlands 4 pre-orders on Switch 2 cancelled as Gearbox delays port

The Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 has been delayed for an unspecified period of time, Gearbox has announced.
Borderlands 4 was originally supposed to launch on Switch 2 next week, but Gearbox has chosen to push the game back to give developers more time to polish and refine the port. Considering Borderlands 4's erratic performance at launch, and the fact that Borderlands 4 was said to run at 30FPS 'with some dips' on Switch 2, this seems like a good decision.
The studio has cancelled all digital pre-orders on the Nintendo eShop, and plans to launch the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 when the cross-save update is ready. No release date or timing was given, however a launch before the holiday season would be beneficial to both Take-Two and Gearbox. The studio has also advised consumers to seek pre-order refunds from retailers.
Check below for the announcement from Gearbox on the Borderlands 4 Switch 2 port:
"Greetings, Vault Hunters - We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that.
"Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross saves, which we are working on and recognize is very important. We will update you all on the new release timing once we've fully adjusted our plans.
"In accordance with Nintendo's policy, all digital pre-orders to date will be cancelled. Customers can initiate that process themselves now, or it will happen automatically starting on Friday, Sept. 26. For questions about the Nintendo eShop, contact https://bit.ly/4niZo7h.
"For physical pre-orders, please reach out to the corresponding retailer.
"We greatly appreciate the feedback, support and patience of our fans and community. It's truly what keeps us going."