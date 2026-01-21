Ubisoft reboots business with Creative House plan, reveals future of its biggest franchises

Ubisoft reveals major new organizational changes with 5 new Creative Houses, with each group handling core franchises and games across the portfolio.

TL;DR: Ubisoft restructures into five Creative Houses, each focused on specific game genres and fully responsible for development, marketing, and financial performance. This decentralized model, backed by Tencent's $1.2 billion investment in Vantage Studios, aims to enhance strategic focus, execution discipline, and value-driven investment decisions.

Ubisoft reveals a more coherent organizational structure following its $1.2 billion deal with Tencent.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Ubisoft has made big changes to its studios and how it operates. The company today announced its new Creative Houses, a management structure that sees Ubisoft's core development teams and franchises split into different "houses."

Now Ubisoft has detailed how this structure will work. There will be 5 Creative Houses total, with each group having a specific focus (shooters, live games, fantasy, etc) in creating new games in various series. For example, Creative House 1 is Vantage Studios, which handles Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. This is the Tencent-backed subsidiary; in exchange for a $1.2 billion investment into Ubisoft, Tencent acquired 25% stake in Vantage Studios, effectively meaning Tencent may receive a quarter of the profits earned from Ubisoft's top franchises.

3

Other Creative House units are more predictable, with Creative House 2 (principally made of Massive Entertainment) handling Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, and The Division.

The biggest shift is that each of these Creative Houses will be responsible for their own financial performance. Seemingly gone are the days of oner division's under-performance collectively weighing down the others in key metrics.

"Each Creative House will have end-to-end responsibility for its portfolio, overseeing the full creative and brand scope from development to publishing (brand, marketing and sales go-to-market strategy)," Ubisoft explains in the announcement.

"They will also be financially accountable, both in terms of P&L and cash generation. This structure will sharpen strategic focus, reinforce execution discipline and ensure that investment decisions will be taken closer to where value is created."