NVIDIA increases GeForce RTX GPU pricing for its partners, but it's still lower than AMD's

TL;DR: NVIDIA confirms all GeForce RTX GPUs remain available despite memory supply constraints causing price increases for partners. Rising GDDR6 and GDDR7 memory costs are expected to push retail prices higher for GeForce RTX 50 Series cards, while NVIDIA absorbs some impact amid ongoing industry-wide memory shortages.

We're only a couple of weeks into 2026, and the immediate future of PC gaming GPUs, specifically GeForce RTX and Radeon RX products, is looking a little shaky. After reports stated that NVIDIA was effectively canceling cards like the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, we've since heard word that's not the case, with NVIDIA confirming that all GeForce RTX SKUs will continue to be available for purchase; however, "memory supply is constrained."

Yes, the memory crisis is very real, and the price of PC gaming GPUs has already started to increase. According to a new Benchlife report, NVIDIA has notified its partners (including ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and others) that all GPUs bundled with GDDR6 and GDDR7 memory have increased in price. The report doesn't specify the new price or the percentage change, but it claims that NVIDIA's new GPU memory pricing for partners is still lower than AMD's.

This means NVIDIA's partners are now paying more for GeForce RTX GPUs, as they are sold with memory bundled, so expect retail prices for GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards to increase very soon.

This price increase isn't unexpected, but it does sound like NVIDIA is absorbing some of the blow. This follows an earlier report from Wccftech, where an industry source told the publication that NVIDIA was holding off on passing on the increased memory costs to its partners and gamers for as long as possible.

Interestingly, we still haven't seen NVIDIA or AMD update the MSRP pricing for its GPU lineup, which does leave a lot of room for uncertainty. In fact, with both companies communicating their own version of 'hey, the memory issue is real, we're doing the best we can, and you can expect price increases,' we'll have to rely on reports like this to keep track of what's going on.