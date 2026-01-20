MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro flagship gaming mini PC with RTX 5070 launches

The new MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro is a slimline mini PC built for gaming, featuring a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and the powerful Intel Core i9 14900HX processor. In addition to supporting the latest RTX technologies, such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, the GPU also delivers up to 798 TOPS of AI performance.
Although compact, the AtomMan G7 Pro features a 200W sustained "dual-load performance design," which means the Intel Core i9-14900HX can draw up to 85W while the GeForce RTX 5070 8GB Laptop GPU delivers its full performance at 115W. MINISFORUM notes that this makes it a powerful rig for gaming, content creation, and demanding AI workloads.
The AtomMan G7 Pro's sleek design features a slimline aluminum mini PC that's only 33mm thick, and the compact tower features a custom cooling solution with dual fans, six heat pipes, and a three-sided exhaust system. In addition to a customizable RGB light bar, the AtomMan G7 Pro also has a physical performance-mode switch, or Turbo Button, for maximizing performance or switching between Office and Game modes.
The MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro also offers robust connectivity and expansion options, including USB4, multiple USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.1, 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, an SD card slot, and audio. Internally, there are dual M.2 2280 SSD slots supporting up to 8TB of storage, as well as dual DDR5-5200 slots supporting up to 96GB. Though with the current memory crisis, we'd hate to think how much it would cost to kit this out with a pair of 48GB modules.
When it comes to gaming performance, MINISFORUM's benchmarks show 100+ FPS in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth Wukong with ray tracing and DLSS 4, as well as 300+ FPS in competitive titles like Counter-Strike 2. The MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro is available in a barebones edition (without memory or storage) for $1,359.90 USD or $1,679.90 USD for the 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD model.