MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro flagship gaming mini PC with RTX 5070 launches

TL;DR: The MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro is a slim mini PC designed for gaming, creative, and AI workloads, featuring an Intel Core i9-14900HX and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with DLSS 4 support. It offers robust connectivity, advanced cooling, and delivers high FPS in demanding games, making it ideal for gamers and creators.

The new MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro is a slimline mini PC built for gaming, featuring a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and the powerful Intel Core i9 14900HX processor. In addition to supporting the latest RTX technologies, such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, the GPU also delivers up to 798 TOPS of AI performance.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Although compact, the AtomMan G7 Pro features a 200W sustained "dual-load performance design," which means the Intel Core i9-14900HX can draw up to 85W while the GeForce RTX 5070 8GB Laptop GPU delivers its full performance at 115W. MINISFORUM notes that this makes it a powerful rig for gaming, content creation, and demanding AI workloads.

The AtomMan G7 Pro's sleek design features a slimline aluminum mini PC that's only 33mm thick, and the compact tower features a custom cooling solution with dual fans, six heat pipes, and a three-sided exhaust system. In addition to a customizable RGB light bar, the AtomMan G7 Pro also has a physical performance-mode switch, or Turbo Button, for maximizing performance or switching between Office and Game modes.

3

The MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro also offers robust connectivity and expansion options, including USB4, multiple USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.1, 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, an SD card slot, and audio. Internally, there are dual M.2 2280 SSD slots supporting up to 8TB of storage, as well as dual DDR5-5200 slots supporting up to 96GB. Though with the current memory crisis, we'd hate to think how much it would cost to kit this out with a pair of 48GB modules.

When it comes to gaming performance, MINISFORUM's benchmarks show 100+ FPS in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth Wukong with ray tracing and DLSS 4, as well as 300+ FPS in competitive titles like Counter-Strike 2. The MINISFORUM AtomMan G7 Pro is available in a barebones edition (without memory or storage) for $1,359.90 USD or $1,679.90 USD for the 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD model.