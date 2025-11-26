Minisforum's AtomMan G1 Pro mini PC has a desktop GeForce RTX 5060, looks like a PS5

The new MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 PRO looks like a gaming console and it pairs a powerful mobile AMD Ryzen processor with a desktop GeForce RTX 5060.

TL;DR: The MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 PRO is a powerful mini gaming PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX and GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, delivering high FPS and DLSS 4 support for smooth 1080p and 4K gaming. Priced around $1,450, it offers impressive performance and versatility for both gaming and productivity.

With Valve's Steam Machine announcement, the idea of a mini gaming PC that sits next to or underneath your TV like a gaming console is on the minds of gamers everywhere, and for good reason. Gaming on a couch with a big-screen TV is simply more comfortable than sitting at a desk. And with that, the new MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 PRO, which features a design inspired by the PlayStation 5 console, looks like a pretty impressive Steam Machine alternative.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 PRO is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX, a mobile Zen 4 CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads and a Boost Clock speed of up to 5.4 GHz. It also features a low-profile desktop GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card that can run at its full 145W power draw, thanks to the AtomMan G1 PRO's integrated 350W PSU.

Popular Popular Now: eXoWin9x lets you play over 650 Windows 95 and Windows 98 games from a single 262GB launcher

MINISFORUM notes that, with the RTX 5060, 25% more powerful than the RTX 4060 and featuring DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support, the AtomMan G1 PRO can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 214 FPS at 1080p and several other titles at 200+ FPS.

4

The AtomMan G1 PRO is expected to ship early next year, and as part of an early-bird discount, it's available for pre-order at around $1,450, which includes 32GB of DDR5-5200 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Although the Steam Machine's price is still a highly debated topic, it's expected to launch at a sub-$1000 price, making it the more affordable option. That said, with its desktop-class GeForce RTX 5060, DLSS 4, and a powerful CPU, AtomMan G1 PRO should easily outperform the Steam Machine in both pure FPS performance and image fidelity when upscaling to higher resolutions like 4K.

4

The MINISFORUM AtomMan G1 PRO supports both Windows and Linux, so it could theoretically be installed with a SteamOS-like distribution like Bazzite for a more console-like gaming experience; however, Linux gaming definitely favors Radeon GPUs over GeForce RTX GPUs. Running Windows, the AtomMan G1 PRO is also an impressive productivity rig that can tap into the 614 TOPS of AI performance offered by the GeForce RTX 5060.