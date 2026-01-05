Intel's new Panther Lake CPUs powered by new in-house Intel 18A process node on American soil

Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' CPUs are the first AI PC processors built on the new Intel 18A process, and made in the USA.

TL;DR: Intel unveiled its Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026, featuring up to 16 CPU cores and 12 Xe3 GPU cores. These AI-powered processors are the first fabbed on the advanced Intel 18A process node in the US, delivering competitive gaming performance against AMD and Qualcomm.

Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs were unveiled at CES 2026 today, the first AI PC processors fabbed on its new in-house Intel 18A process node, designed and manufactured on American soil.

The new Panther Lake CPUs are a big moment for Intel in many ways, with one of the major ones being that Intel Foundry fabbed the new Core Ultra Series 3 processors on US soil, a big win for the semiconductor arm of Intel against TSMC. The new Intel 18A process is the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States.

The compute die, which houses the CPU and NPU, is fabbed on Intel 18A, but the IO and GPU aren't -- they're either fabbed on TSMC or possibly on the Intel 3 process node (especially for lower-tier SKUs). This detail was released through leaks in October 2025, but now Panther Lake is (nearly) officially here.

