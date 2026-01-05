MSI releases all-new Prestige series laptops powered by Intel's new Panther Lake CPUs

TL;DR: MSI's redesigned Prestige 16 and 14 laptops feature Intel's latest Core Ultra 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs, offering enhanced AI performance, Intel Arc B390 graphics, and over 30 hours of battery life. Lightweight and premium-crafted, they deliver powerful, quiet performance ideal for professionals and content creators.

MSI has revealed its all-new Prestige series laptops, redesigned and tweaked, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 3 series "Panther Lake" CPUs.

The new MSI Prestige 16 and 14 laptops feature an all-new design language that has smoother, more rounded contours and refined craftsmanship that makes it feel premium both inside and out. The bigger Prestige 16 weighs only 1.59kg, while the Prestige 14 weighs just 1.32kg marking a 22% reduction in weight from the previous-gen Prestige 14, impressive.

MSI says that its new Prestige series laptops are ready with next-gen graphics and AI performance from the new Intel Panther Lake processors, with the Prestige series packing a high-capacity 81Wh battery that the company says is good for over 30 hours of 1080p video playback, providing true multi-day usage.

There's an upgraded Intel Arc B390 GPU on the Panther Lake processor, which MSI says enables content creation and even AAA gaming on the go. Inside, MSI is using an advanced vapor chamber, dual-fan, and Intra Flow thermal design, enabling the Prestige series to maintain full performance while keeping noise levels under 30 dBA.

Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of MSI's NB Business Unit, said: "The newly designed Prestige series-with its all-new design language, smoother contours, and elevated craftsmanship-underscores MSI's commitment to innovation in the business and productivity segment. With unique features like the Action Touchpad and MSI Nano Pen, we're helping professionals unlock greater productivity and control wherever they go".

Eric continues: "The complete redesign of our gaming lineup-including refined thermals for the best performance, slimmer profiles, and upgraded I/O-was directly inspired by user feedback. It's a testament to MSI's focus on listening to our community and delivering what gamers and creators truly want".

Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group at Intel, added: "Intel and MSI continue to bring cutting-edge innovation to end users and enhance real-world experiences. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the new Prestige series delivers outstanding performance and exceptional battery life, making it a great laptop for business and productivity".