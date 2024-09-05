MSI's next-gen AI+ laptops, powered by Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs, AMD's new Strix Point APUs

MSI has officially unleashed its latest next-gen AI+ laptops with gaming as well as business and productivity laptops featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" CPU and AMD's latest Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point' APU.

MSI's next-gen AI+ laptops include the Prestige and Summit -- for business and productivity -- powered by Intel's new Lunar Lake CPU, offering up to 120 TOPS of combined AI performance (CPU + GPU + NPU). MSI's new Prestige laptops come in 13, 14, and 16-inch sizes with ultra-light designs, larger batteries, and longer battery life.

Additionally, MSI also unveiled its new Stealth A16 AI+, Summit A16 AI+, Prestige A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ which are all powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs. The new Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ were specifically designed for gamers and content creators, packed with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs providing "unprecedented computing power in a remarkably thin and light magnesium-aluminum Alloy chassis, enabling users to have a smooth and remarkable experience".

MSi is also introducing its new Venture series laptops in 14, 15, 16, and 17-inch display sizes all packing Intel's new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors and stunning 16:10 OLED displays. There will be 100W of USB-C PD charging, which is excellent to see (especially for content creators with lots of high-powered USB-C devices).

"Intel's long-standing partnership with MSI has been instrumental in co-engineering the MSI Prestige and Summit. Harnessing the power of AI with the all-new Intel Core™ Ultra processors that redefine what's possible in modern computing, these devices offer an unmatched balance of performance and energy efficiency. Together, we're proud to unveil the next generation of AI PCs that will revolutionize experiences for gamers, creators, and professionals alike," said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel executive vice president and general manager, Client Computing Group.

