MSI unveils new Stealth 16 AI+ laptop: new Intel Panther Lake CPU, up to RTX 5090

MSI reveals its upgraded Stealth 16 AI+ laptop: up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 386H CPU, up to GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, 1600p @ 240Hz OLED display.

TL;DR: MSI's new Stealth 16 AI+ laptop, unveiled at CES 2026, combines ultra-portability with powerful performance featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 386H "Panther Lake" CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. Its sleek 16.6mm design, 16-inch 240Hz OLED display, and advanced cooling earned the CES Innovation Award.

MSI revealed its wicked new Stealth 16 AI+ laptop at CES 2026, combining portability and power with its sleek look, winning the prestigious CES Innovation Award.

MSI has always used serious performance in a sleek, portable design with its Stealth line, but the new Stealth 16 AI+ takes that formula "to the next level", says MSI.

The new Stealth 16 AI+ laptop is just 16.6mm thin, weighs under 2kg, and yet rocks out with Intel's new Core Ultra 9 386H "Panther Lake" processor... oh, and you can configure the new Stealth 16 AI+ with up to NVIDIA's uber-powerful GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

There's a 16-inch 1600p @ 240Hz OLED display, which looked gorgeous on display at CES 2026, and would look even better on my desk at home. MSI has upgraded the Cooler Boost with Intra Flow thermal system and multi-directional exhaust design, inside of the Stealth 16 AI+ that allows an additional 20W of power to be used by the GPU.

Thinner and lighter than the previous-gen Stealth 16 AI+, yet it has more power from the upgraded Intel Panther Lake CPU and additional 20W power to the GPU. There's also 2 x USB-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 out, and RJ45 ethernet.

Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of MSI's NB Business Unit: "The newly designed Prestige series-with its all-new design language, smoother contours, and elevated craftsmanship-underscores MSI's commitment to innovation in the business and productivity segment. With unique features like the Action Touchpad and MSI Nano Pen, we're helping professionals unlock greater productivity and control wherever they go".

Eric added: "The complete redesign of our gaming lineup-including refined thermals for the best performance, slimmer profiles, and upgraded I/O-was directly inspired by user feedback. It's a testament to MSI's focus on listening to our community and delivering what gamers and creators truly want".

Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group at Intel: "Intel and MSI continue to bring cutting-edge innovation to end users and enhance real-world experiences. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the new Prestige series delivers outstanding performance and exceptional battery life, making it a great laptop for business and productivity".