Sony patents 'AI ghosts' that can help players with in-game hints

Sony has filed a patent for AI 'ghosts'that can be trained to learn how to beat levels and complete missions, all based on recorded player footage.

Sony has outlined a potential use case for systems-level artificial intelligence, perhaps on the next-gen PlayStation 6. We already know that Sony is working closely with AMD to make major advancements in the field of chip-level AI features, including the advanced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaling technology. However, these patents could give us an idea of what to expect from something like the PS6 on an end-user basis.

The AI ghost patent doesn't just outline one scenario, but a variety of them, all with the same basis: What if players could summon on-screen 'ghost' to help them when they get stuck in a game? Sony's patent explains how this would work, with the patent depending on an 'AI assistance engine' that would be 'trained' based on player footage. Microsoft is doing something similar to train its MUSE AI generator tech.

We've included some relevant excerpts below, complete with pictures, but also remember that this is a patent and it doesn't necessarily mean that this technology will show up in a final product.

Although video game technology has seen many advances, some players find themselves in need of assistance. Games become very complicated, so players who are not experts oftentimes quit playing or find it hard to complete tasks. Players are able to do research for the game or even look up prior gameplays on internet sites, but that process is time consuming and many times not very relevant to tasks and/or scenarios currently being encountered by the player. To assist with this problem, some solutions have included the use of a character that a user can follow. However, the character is usually a graphic image or outlined image of a prior player that played the game and the user must follow the character watching the moves that occurred (including moves and interaction that is not relevant to the user's current gameplay scenarios). This is not, however, very useful for real-time assistance to a player that is encountering some difficulty with a specific scenario of gameplay or along the player's specific gameplay path. This is because the character does not know specifically what the player is playing or the context of the user's gameplay. Further, the character is typically only performing actions of one prior player. Further yet, the character is only presented for general game scenarios that relate to the game, not in relation to the context of the player' s current gameplay.

