Sony has a way to pause multiplayer games without a button

Sony has patented a new technology that dynamically adjusts gameplay conditions for a player based on the severity of an interruption.

Sony has a way to pause multiplayer games without a button
TL;DR: Sony has patented "Soft Pause," a technology that dynamically reduces gameplay intensity when players are distracted, offering an alternative to full pauses in single or multiplayer games. It adjusts enemy behavior and gameplay difficulty based on interruptions, enhancing player focus without stopping the game entirely.

Sony has patented a new technology called "Soft Pause," which dynamically shifts gameplay to a less intense state when the player becomes distracted by a message. The technology is presented as an alternative to fully pausing a game or as a solution for pausing in multiplayer games.

The patent filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment describes the technology as allowing gameplay to continue while the difficulty or intensity for a distracted player is reduced. The difficulty or intensity would be reduced by the technology, which would modify gameplay conditions around the player.

For example, enemies near the player would become less aggressive, or the player may receive directional assistance to move toward safety. Additionally, certain gameplay mechanics may become easier. The patent also describes the system visually, emphasizing the area around the player while deemphasizing the rest of the environment, intended to help the player maintain awareness without requiring full concentration.

The patent also describes several ways Soft Pause can be initiated, such as the player pressing a button, the system detecting a reduction in player engagement, or an external event, such as incoming communication. In advanced implementations of the technology, Soft Pause could analyze the context or urgency of the interruption and adjust the level of assistance accordingly.

An example of this would be a minor interruption, such as a notification that only slightly changes gameplay difficulty, while a big interruption could slow gameplay to nearly a complete stop. Notably, companies patent new technology and designs all the time, and this in no way guarantees that Sony will roll it out to current or upcoming consoles. However, it at the very least shows what the company is working on behind the scenes.

NEWS SOURCES:patentscope.wipo.int and techpowerup.com

