Sony believes AI is a tool that can empower artists and creators, not replace them

Sony executives comment on the use of AI for entertainment content production, essentially saying that the human touch from creators is still important.

TL;DR: Sony views AI as a powerful tool to enhance, not replace, creative professionals in animation and game development. CFO Lin Tao emphasizes AI's role in accelerating production and innovation, while noting generative AI is not yet ready for mass commercialization. AI also advances PlayStation hardware like the PS5 Pro and future consoles.

Sony doesn't believe that AI, generative or otherwise, will replace actual creatives in animation or games production.

Sony executive management once again comments about the use of artificial intelligence in content production, saying that AI is another utility or tool that a professional creator would have in their toolbelt--so to speak. In a recent Q&A with investors as part of Sony's Q3'25 earnings report, company CFO Lin Tao delves further into how Sony sees AI and how the group is using the tech to possibly help streamline and innovate things like game development.

We've already reported on the Sony CFO's first comments on AI, about how Sony wants its workers to use AI and how the group is prepared to disrupt how it makes games if it can help the PlayStation business. Tao says that Sony intends to use AI to accelerate and enable creators rather than replace them.

"On the topic of AI and games... It's not just games [that AI benefits from]. I think AI can be a very strong tool in a toolbox. That's kind of the feeling that we have with artificial intelligence.

"The tool itself is not going to be a business, so I think we need the sensitivity of the artist and the tool to integrate in order to have another business chance--or to have entertainment. That's a kind of understanding that we have."

"In that sense, I don't think AI is a threat. Creators can use AI in a quick way, and then we are going to help them make into a commercial product. I think this is Sony's mission."

Tao also downplays Google's new Genie generative AI to investors, saying that that tech simply isn't ready for mass commercialization:

"With generative AI, there are various phases and trials going on, and now the technology is in the testing stage. There are very interesting things that are happening, but I think this [is not yet ready to be] commercialized."

AI has already changed how Sony's video games hardware is made, with the PS5 Pro being developed with new specialized upscaling technology that's enabled by AI, and the next-gen PlayStation 6 also being upgraded through advanced initiatives like the AMD x Sony Project Amethyst partnership.