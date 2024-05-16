Xbox has a three-pronged strategy for gaming AI

Microsoft plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help accelerate games content production and to help aid users in discovering said new content.

Microsoft's Xbox division plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) in gaming, but how exactly will this work?

AI is all the buzz right now in the tech sector, and gaming is no different. Publishers like EA have touted what AI can do to help the games industry, and we've also seen Xbox make strategic partnerships as its parent drastically accelerates AI development through various initiatives.

Last November, Xbox signed a multi-year deal to use Inworld's generative AI tech to help power games development. Inworld AI would be used to help automate specific things like quest creation, game stories, and character dialog.

Since then, details on AI initiatives have been vague. But now we have an idea of how Xbox will use AI for gaming and it's not a whole lot different than what Sony is currently targeting.

According to a recent Bloomberg interview with Xbox president Sarah Bond, the games division will use AI across three different vectors:

Accelerating content creation Discovery Player assistance

Similarly, Sony also wants to use AI for what it calls "predictive gaming" assistance.

Back in January, we discovered a patent for real-time predictive assistance technology that would effectively help players with on-screen tips, tricks, and hints in an interactive way. For example, let's say you're having a hard time beating the dragon boss, and then you get an on-screen hint that shows you an easier way to beat the dragon.

Also, it's worth mentioning that we had originally predicted that AI could drastically help gamers discover new content. Back in December 2023, I wrote up a quick opinion piece outlining my thoughts on how AI could be best-used for gaming subscriptions, and discovery was a big part of that.

