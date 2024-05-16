Xbox has a three-pronged strategy for gaming AI

Microsoft's Xbox division plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) in gaming, but how exactly will this work?
AI is all the buzz right now in the tech sector, and gaming is no different. Publishers like EA have touted what AI can do to help the games industry, and we've also seen Xbox make strategic partnerships as its parent drastically accelerates AI development through various initiatives.
Last November, Xbox signed a multi-year deal to use Inworld's generative AI tech to help power games development. Inworld AI would be used to help automate specific things like quest creation, game stories, and character dialog.
Since then, details on AI initiatives have been vague. But now we have an idea of how Xbox will use AI for gaming and it's not a whole lot different than what Sony is currently targeting.
According to a recent Bloomberg interview with Xbox president Sarah Bond, the games division will use AI across three different vectors:
- Accelerating content creation
- Discovery
- Player assistance
Similarly, Sony also wants to use AI for what it calls "predictive gaming" assistance.
Back in January, we discovered a patent for real-time predictive assistance technology that would effectively help players with on-screen tips, tricks, and hints in an interactive way. For example, let's say you're having a hard time beating the dragon boss, and then you get an on-screen hint that shows you an easier way to beat the dragon.
Also, it's worth mentioning that we had originally predicted that AI could drastically help gamers discover new content. Back in December 2023, I wrote up a quick opinion piece outlining my thoughts on how AI could be best-used for gaming subscriptions, and discovery was a big part of that.
Below is a transcription of what Sarah Bond said during the interview.
"All of our focus at our team is about how we ensure gaming AI is really crafted in a way that delivers unique and delightful experiences to players, and adds real value for developers.
"There's three things we look at as part of that.
"The first is around developer velocity. How do we give developers tools to make it easier for them to realize their creations, to speed up iteration cycles, and also frankly make it easier for people who may not have as much in-depth training on game development to build a game.
"With that, we know that there's going to be a huge proliferation of gaming content and options out there. So that leads us very naturally into the next layer that we're investing a lot in, which is around discovery and making sure that we're able to match people with game experiences that we know they'll love. And that a whole range of creations can be discovered, from the biggest games but also something novel and new and that you may not have intuitively known to look for.
"The last piece is around the actual experience within the game. Engagement, delight, playing through and having a fun time, not getting stuck--all the things that come with that, so you can really get the most out of the game experience."