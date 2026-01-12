Micron VP says memory shortages will NOT improve before 2028, the (DRAM) storm is upon us

Micron VP says that even with billions of dollars invested, memory shortages won't begin to fade until 2028 at the earliest... not good.

TL;DR: Micron warns that DRAM memory shortages will persist until at least 2028 due to lengthy fab expansions and stringent AI technology demands. Despite significant investments, meaningful production increases won't materialize before 2028, potentially extending the crisis until 2031, impacting consumer electronics and AI sectors.

Micron says that the DRAM memory shortages will NOT be improving before 2028, even with billions of dollars being invested right now. I had a chat with one of my industry sources on the floors of CES 2026 who told me the DRAM crisis would be here until 2031... which is even worse.

In an exclusive chat with our friends at Wccftech, Micron's VP of Marketing, Mobile and Client Business Unit, Christopher Moore, talked about the DRAM shortage. The chat with Moore centered on how much Micron is expanding its production capacity, and what impact this will have on consumers and the AI segment in the future.

Moore said that Micron's semiconductor fab expansion plans won't have any meaningful effects until 2028, with the buildout and customer certifications needing a lot of time, and that AI customers require perfection in terms of technology and yield rates, meaning setting up new fabs has become a much more extensive (and much more expensive) process.

Micron VP of Marketing, Mobile and Client Business Unit, Christopher Moore, explained: "You're right. They are coming out. But your question is incredibly insightful because in order to dramatically increase the number of bits we need more clean room space. And that takes a lot of time. So we broke ground in Idaho in our ID1 facility three years ago. And that's going to come online in mid-2027".

He continued:"We pulled that, it was end of 2027. We pulled it into mid-2027. But you're not really going to see real output, meaningful output by the time we get all the qualification done and customers are accepting it and you get the tools, everything up and running until 2028".

Moore added: "Memory manufacturers are scrambling in to build newer production lines, yet constraints of the process eventually forces them to push the timelines ahead by several quarters, which means that for the average consumer, the DRAM shortages could persist for quite some time now, or at least until the AI demand starts to fade away".

