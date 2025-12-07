Creative Assembly's Total War series is headed to Xbox and PlayStation

Creative Assembly has announced that its new Warcore engine will power the next-generation of Total War games, which are also coming to consoles.

TL;DR: Creative Assembly's Total War series, known for massive real-time battles and deep strategy, is expanding to PlayStation and Xbox consoles with its new Warcore engine. Total War: Medieval III is in development, promising to deliver the franchise's signature tactical depth and immersive experience on both PC and consoles.

Creative Assembly's Total War series is a PC gaming institution, from Medieval: Total War to Total War: Rome II, Total War: Three Kingdoms, and the recent Total War: Warhammer trilogy. With massive real-time battles featuring hundreds of units on-screen and a deep Civilization-style map with turn-based management and conquest, the series has been absent from PlayStation and Xbox consoles for decades.

2

No game series does large-scale battles like Total War, image credit: Creative Assembly.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Granted, its RTS-like presentation makes it a genre better suited to the PC's keyboard and mouse, which is why the franchise's only console appearance was the third-person action spin-off Spartan: Total Warrior for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Nintendo GameCube. With the Total War franchise currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, Creative Assembly has announced that this will change.

And it's all thanks to the studio's new "cutting edge of strategy gaming" Warcore engine that will power the Total War series for years. And with that, Creative Assembly adds that "Warcore opens the door for future Total War titles to launch on PlayStation and Xbox, bringing the scale, depth, and tactical mastery of Total War to a new generation of commanders."

Whether this will be for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds like the next major Total War game will launch on both PC and consoles. For those wondering if bringing the series to console means altering the experiencing to be more "console friendly," Creative Assembly notes that "PC remains at the very core of our design ethos" and that it is working with experienced Total War player to "ensure that what we develop continues to deliver the same immersive, authentic, and tactically rich experiences you've come to expect from the franchise."

Regarding what's next for the series, Total War: Medieval III is currently in development, with the studio also expected to announce something major for the franchise at The Game Awards later this week. "Behind the scenes, one of our teams is working on something truly special," Creative Assembly says of the announcement. "It's a project long in the making that will mark a revolutionary new chapter for the Total War franchise."