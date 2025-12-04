Chieftec's new compact case called The Cube looks like a subwoofer

Chieftec's latest compact case, The Cube (CI-03B-OP), sports a design inspired by home theater hi-fi equipment and it also has a unique flip-to-open panel.

Chieftec's new compact case called The Cube looks like a subwoofer
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
3-minute read time
TL;DR: Chieftec's The Cube (CI-03B-OP) is a compact mATX PC case designed with a Hi-Fi-inspired, subwoofer-like style to blend into modern homes. It supports Mini-ITX and mATX motherboards, offers spacious cooling options, accommodates large GPUs and CPU coolers, and provides easy component access for gaming and productivity builds.

Chieftec's new compact mATX case called The Cube (CI-03B-OP) looks like a home theater subwoofer, and that's by design. The company notes that The Cube's "Hi-Fi-inspired style" is intended to blend into a modern home, whether on a desk or in a living room. The speaker-like mesh on the front actually covers a single large 200mm pre-installed PWM fan for air intake.

Chieftec's new compact case called The Cube looks like a subwoofer 2
2

Inside the case, the motherboard sits flat with support for CPU coolers up to 160mm in height, radiators up to 240mm in length, and GPU graphics cards up to 335mm in length. There's definitely enough room and airflow in The Cube to put together a decent gaming or productivity rig, and the case's overall look definitely stands out among other mATX options.

The Cube has also been designed to make accessing components and the building process straightforward, with the case folding open once you remove the side panels. Inside, there's also room for two 3.5" HDDs and two 2.5" SSDs, so it's one of the more spacious compact cases out there. Here's a look at the specs.

ItemDetails
Product NameChieftec The Cube
Model NumberCI-03B-OP
ColorBlack
Material0.6mm SPCC
Motherboard supportMini-ITX, mATX
Dimension (DxWxH)385 mm x 265 mm x 355 mm
Weight (without/with package)4.64 kg / 5.61 kg
Drive bay internal2 x 3.5" and 2 x 2.5"
Power supplyATX PSU (optional, up to 160 mm length)
Front I/O1x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, Audio-out (AZALIA / HD-Audio), Mic-In
Scope of deliveryScrew set, instruction manual, removable bottom dust filter
Expansion slots4
Cooling CompatibilityFront: 1x 200mm PWM fan (pre-installed), Rear: 1x 120mm fan, Top: 2x 120mm or 1x 200mm fan / 240mm radiator
CPU cooler height (max.)160mm
VGA card length (max.)335mm
Warranty24 Months