Chieftec's new compact case called The Cube looks like a subwoofer

Chieftec's new compact mATX case called The Cube (CI-03B-OP) looks like a home theater subwoofer, and that's by design. The company notes that The Cube's "Hi-Fi-inspired style" is intended to blend into a modern home, whether on a desk or in a living room. The speaker-like mesh on the front actually covers a single large 200mm pre-installed PWM fan for air intake.
Inside the case, the motherboard sits flat with support for CPU coolers up to 160mm in height, radiators up to 240mm in length, and GPU graphics cards up to 335mm in length. There's definitely enough room and airflow in The Cube to put together a decent gaming or productivity rig, and the case's overall look definitely stands out among other mATX options.
The Cube has also been designed to make accessing components and the building process straightforward, with the case folding open once you remove the side panels. Inside, there's also room for two 3.5" HDDs and two 2.5" SSDs, so it's one of the more spacious compact cases out there. Here's a look at the specs.
|Item
|Details
|Product Name
|Chieftec The Cube
|Model Number
|CI-03B-OP
|Color
|Black
|Material
|0.6mm SPCC
|Motherboard support
|Mini-ITX, mATX
|Dimension (DxWxH)
|385 mm x 265 mm x 355 mm
|Weight (without/with package)
|4.64 kg / 5.61 kg
|Drive bay internal
|2 x 3.5" and 2 x 2.5"
|Power supply
|ATX PSU (optional, up to 160 mm length)
|Front I/O
|1x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, Audio-out (AZALIA / HD-Audio), Mic-In
|Scope of delivery
|Screw set, instruction manual, removable bottom dust filter
|Expansion slots
|4
|Cooling Compatibility
|Front: 1x 200mm PWM fan (pre-installed), Rear: 1x 120mm fan, Top: 2x 120mm or 1x 200mm fan / 240mm radiator
|CPU cooler height (max.)
|160mm
|VGA card length (max.)
|335mm
|Warranty
|24 Months