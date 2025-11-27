GTA 6 fans turn on GTA 6 news account for misleading fans with a gameplay 'leak'

A GTA 6 news account has rebranded itself after GTA 6 fans turned on it for posting an AI-generated video and claiming it was a genuine 'leak'.

There probably isn't a more active or dedicated community on the internet than the Grand Theft Auto community, which are chomping at the bit for any news regarding the upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game of all time, and because of that it has spawned GTA 6 news accounts, which are dedicated to posting anything and everything related to the upcoming title. However, one such account has now gone from a credible source of GTA 6 news to deemed "worthless" after the account shared a video it claimed was a "leak," which turned out to be AI generated.

That X account is Zap Actu GTA6 shared a video that gained 8 million views in just 24 hours before it was removed by the uploader. The account claimed it was a "leak" of GTA 6 gameplay, but this wasn't gameplay at all, it was AI-generated footage. Notably, this same account shared similar videos earlier in the months, some of which have large numbers of views, but this recent video really hit the mainstream as many viewers of the video didn't realize it was AI and took the video at face value.

In response, the GTA community has begun warning each other about the video, and Zap Actu GTA6 has admitted fault, writing in an X post that he is sorry for raising false hopes for people, and that he "didn't think things through properly." Adding, "Originally, I just wanted to create some kind of hype and see if people would catch on that it was AI. I wouldn't have thought it would go this far. Sorry to the people I disappointed."

The account has since removed the AI generated videos that they previously uploaded, including the viral "leak" video they attempted to palm off as leaked gameplay.