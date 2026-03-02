TweakTown
New leaked GTA 6 footage was found on an old phone from 4 years ago

New leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 has emerged, and it's dividing the GTA community into two camps: naysayers and believers.

New leaked GTA 6 footage was found on an old phone from 4 years ago
TL;DR: Newly surfaced footage claimed to be from Grand Theft Auto 6 shows a bridge scene but lacks clear verification, sparking debate among fans. Posted by a small Instagram account, the low-quality clip allegedly came from a former Rockstar employee. Authenticity remains uncertain pending official Rockstar response.

New supposedly "leaked" footage of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 has emerged online, and it already has the GTA 6 community divided about whether it's real or not.

The footage was posted to Instagram by the account "vice.city.alligator," an account that only has twenty followers and was recently created. The poster claims to have discovered the footage when they were "clearing out an old phone," and explained it was sent to them by a former Rockstar employee about two months before the 2022 leaks happened.

Notably, the account writes it has been sitting on the footage for ages, but since the Rockstar employee no longer works at the developer, they figured they'd release the footage, which, admittedly, they say "shows nothing."

That last part is certainly true, as this "leaked footage" just shows a bridge with a truck driving across it, and a bridge in the background. The bridge is the same one in GTA 6 trailer 2, but that isn't enough to verify whether this footage is legitimate or not. According to the poster, they asked the former Rockstar employee to provide them with footage of a spot they were "proud of working on," and the reason the quality of the footage is so low is due to it being sent to them via email, which required compression.

Screenshot taken from Trailer 2
Screenshot taken from Trailer 2

As always, with leaks, take them with a healthy amount of skepticism. In regard to this particular "leak," I suppose all we can do is wait to see if Rockstar begins issuing takedown notices for accounts reposting this footage, as that is typically an indicator of the legitimacy.

NEWS SOURCES:kotaku.com and reddit.com

