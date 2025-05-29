Intel Nova Lake CPU consolation prize for Arrow Lake upgraders might be cooler compatibility

Even if there's a different socket that requires a new motherboard for Nova Lake, as rumors indicate, you might be okay keeping your Arrow Lake CPU cooler.

TL;DR: Intel’s Nova Lake desktop CPUs, due in 2026, are rumored to require a new LGA1954 socket, replacing the current LGA1851 used by Arrow Lake. Despite that apparent need to change the motherboard, Arrow Lake coolers may be compatible still, due to the socket having the same dimensions. That said, nuances in the thermals between these processor ranges could still throw a wrench in the works. Intel’s Nova Lake desktop CPUs, due in 2026, are rumored to require a new LGA1954 socket, replacing the current LGA1851 used by Arrow Lake. Despite that apparent need to change the motherboard, Arrow Lake coolers may be compatible still, due to the socket having the same dimensions. That said, nuances in the thermals between these processor ranges could still throw a wrench in the works.

While Intel's Nova Lake desktop chips are rumored to be ushering in a new socket when they arrive in 2026 - groan - you may be able to take a little solace from the latest speculation that at least your cooler might be good to go with this range of CPUs.

Yes, the theory is that Intel is set to shift to a different socket, LGA1954, with Nova Lake. Arrow Lake currently uses LGA1851, and of course Arrow Lake Refresh, if it exists and pitches up this year at all, as some rumors suggest, will doubtless use that socket too.

However, as Tom's Hardware noticed, Ruby Rapids on X has highlighted a shipping manifest from NBD (see above, and add salt appropriately) that shows us the LGA1954 socket has the same dimensions as LGA1851 (45 x 37.5mm).

So, in theory, if you're upgrading from Arrow Lake to Nova Lake, while you will need to switch out your motherboard - which is less than ideal to put it mildly, especially as Intel keeps pulling the rug in this way - you may still be able to use the CPU cooler from your Arrow Lake processor.

We use the word 'may' because there might be further complications in terms of the thermals of Nova Lake, and where hotspots might be on the chip compared to Arrow Lake. Those nuances could make it unwise to try and hold on to your current cooling solution.

Still, even if this cooler compatibility pans out, it's a small consolation that pales in comparison to all the hassle of once again being faced with a motherboard upgrade, and all that this entails, for Intel fans (no pun intended). Assuming the buzz about the socket change with Nova Lake is correct in the first place, of course, but we certainly wouldn't bet against it.