Intel on next-gen Nova Lake CPUs: new LGA1954 socket, up to 52 cores, Xe3 GPU on Intel 18A

TL;DR: Intel plans to launch its next-generation Nova Lake desktop CPUs in late 2026, featuring up to 52 cores, an upgraded Xe3 GPU, and the new Intel 18A process node. These processors will use the new LGA 1954 socket, introducing architectural and software enhancements to compete in the high-end desktop market.

Intel will be launching its next-generation Nova Lake CPUs in 2026, its next-gen processor family for the desktop, with up to 52 cores, its upgraded Xe3 GPU, and fabbed on Intel's new Intel 18A process node.

During the Q3 2025 earnings call, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan talked about his plans for moving the company forward in its client, server, and foundry-side businesses. The CEO reaffirmed some of the things we already know like its new Panther Lake CPUs fabbed on its new Intel 18A node launching at CES 2026 with a full unveiling, unlike the tease and small details from its recent Tech Tour 2025 event.

However, he did say that Intel is reaffirming the high-end processor market is an intense battlefield, but there are things in the pipeline for that. First, the company will be launching its refreshed Arrow Lake CPUs under the Core Ultra 200S Plus processors on its current LGA 1851 socket, but after that comes Nova Lake-S on the new LGA 1954 socket -- meaning new motherboards and CPUs -- in the second half of 2026, with a new architecture, software changes, and more.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said: "In addition, and just as important, the group will spearhead the build out of a new basic and design service business to deliver purpose-built silicon to a broad range of external customers. This will not only extend the reach of our core x86 IP, but also leverage our design strength to deliver an array of solutions from general purpose to fixed function computing. In client, we are on track to launch our first Panther Lake SKU by year end, followed by additional SKUs in the first half of next year".

He continued: "This will help us to solidify our strong position in the notebook segment across both consumer and enterprise with cost-optimized products across our full PC stack from our entry-level offering to our mainstream core family up to our highest performing core ultra family. In high-end desktops, competition remains intense, but we are making steady progress. Arrow Lake shipments have increased throughout the years, and our next generation Nova Lake product will bring new architectural and software upgrades to further strengthen our offering, particularly in the PC-thinning hello space".