Here's a close up of the die package on the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme teasing SiP memory tech

TL;DR: Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor integrates advanced SiP memory, delivering up to 48GB RAM and 228GB/sec bandwidth for enhanced performance and efficiency. This unified memory design reduces latency by placing RAM next to the chipset, boosting speed and optimizing SoC capabilities in compact devices.

Qualcomm has officially unveiled its new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor, which features SiP memory that pushes higher bandwidth in the little SoC.

System-in-Package (SiP) memory integrates multiple circuits and components including RAM, storage, and other parts of the chip into a single package, which is similar to how Apple and other companies -- Intel -- are now doing things inside of laptops and small form factor systems. This allows for saving important silicon space inside of small devices, while also improving efficiency and boosting memory speeds.

This is thanks to the RAM being placed directly next to the chipset, meaning that both components require less time communicating with one another to perform their required tasks, which results in higher memory bandwidth, and thus: more performance.

Qualcomm's use of SiP memory inside of its new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme is quite similar to the unified RAM architecture that Apple uses, where it allows the CPU and GPU to utilize the same memory bank, resulting in the entire SoC being more efficient. The result? Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor features a minimum of 48GB of RAM with up to 228GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The rest of the Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite chips use off-package memory, lowering the overall memory bandwidth to just 152GB/sec. The new "X2E-96-100" variant of the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme features 48GB of SiP memory, compared to Samsung-sourced off-package memory for the "XE2-88-100" and "XE2-80-100" variants of Snapdragon X2 Elite.