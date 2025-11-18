'Largest-ever' cloud DDoS attack recorded in Australia, 3.64 billion packets per second

Thankfully, Microsoft's distributed DDoS Protection infrastructure was able to detect and stop the attack before any harm was caused.

On October 24, 2025, the largest DDoS attack "ever observed in the cloud" on a single endpoint of Microsoft's Azure services in Australia was recorded. Measuring 3.64 billion packets per second or 15.72 Tbps, enough data to stream millions of movies, the good news is that Microsoft's Azure DDOS Protection automatically detected and mitigated the attack before it caused any harm.

With DDoS attacks and recorded instances on the rise, this particular record-breaking attempt was carried out by the Aisuru botnet. Botnets and DDoS attacks are fundamentally straightforward: multiple IP addresses and devices target specific IP addresses and attempt to flood them, aiming to overwhelm them and take them offline.

According to Microsoft's Sean Whalen, this attack originated from over 500,000 source IPs across various regions, indicating it was a global attack targeting a single point in Australia. Aisuru is a Turbo Mirai-class IoT botnet behind many recent record-breaking DDoS attacks, exploiting devices such as home routers, cameras, and other smart devices, mainly located in residential homes.

"Attackers are scaling with the internet itself," Sean Whalen adds. "As fiber-to-the-home speeds rise and IoT devices get more powerful, the baseline for attack size keeps climbing." Since the Aisuru botnet's debut in 2024, the size and scale of its attacks have only increased, and the expectation is that this record-breaking attack won't hold the record for too long. This "emerging malicious behavior" was enough to see domains associated with the Aisuru botnet eclipse Google, Microsoft, and Amazon on Cloudflare's public ranking of the 'Top 100' domains.