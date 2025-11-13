Xbox Ally in great demand, ASUS expects to make up to $160 million from handhelds

ASUS expects to make up to $160 million from its ROG lineup, including the new Xbox models, as demand soars for the higher-priced Ally X handheld.

ASUS says demand for the ROG Xbox Ally X exceeds expectations--the handheld is doing so well that it could make up to $160 million revenue in the quarter.

ASUS' latest Q3 results show that Xbox's handheld aspirations are off to a good start. The Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X gaming handhelds launched in October to strong consumer demand, ASUS says, with the higher-priced $999 Xbox Ally X being surprisingly popular. ASUS believes there's a growing market for gaming handhelds and says the Ally will remain a core part of the ROG lineup.

As far as sales go, ASUS didn't give out unit sales but the company did say it expects to make anywhere from 3-5 billion TWD ($96-160 million) from ROG Ally sales during the holiday quarter. ASUS actually expects the bottom-line sales revenue to grow to roughly $130 million as the market continues to grow and mature. Remember that this is just ASUS' share, and Xbox also gets a cut, meaning actual sales revenue for each device is higher than what's outlined here.

Here's what company management said about the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X during the recent Q3 earnings call: