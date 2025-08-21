Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X price reveal date moved over US custom fees

Xbox and ASUS were slated to announce the price of the ROG Ally and Ally X at Gamescom, but couldn't due to fluctuations in US customs fees.

TL;DR: Xbox and ASUS have confirmed the Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X handhelds will launch on October 16, 2025, but pricing remains uncertain due to US customs fee fluctuations. Pre-orders and final prices are expected to be announced around September 25, 2025, amid ongoing price volatility.

Gamecom is here, and among the massive selection of new gaming-related announcements, Xbox and ASUS have confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated handheld, the Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X.

Leading up to the event, it was rumored that Xbox and ASUS were going to be pricing both handhelds at $599 and $899, with the Ally getting the $599 sticker and the more powerful Ally X getting the $899. It was also leaked that pre-orders for the handhelds were going to open up during Gamescom, but that has yet to happen. A new report from renowned industry leaker Billbil-kun has explained what has happened behind the scenes for ASUS and Xbox to delay the confirmation on the prices, and by extension, the lack of pre-order availability.

Both handheld devices are scheduled to launch on October 16, 2025, but for how much? No one knows, not even Xbox and ASUS, as IGN was told by both companies that they had to delay the announcement on the prices due to fluctuations in US customs fees. However, potential buyers can expect an announcement on pricing sometime in September or October.

The timeline of US pricing for particularly the Ally handheld has been nothing short of volatile, as the handheld was originally pegged for a $499 price tag, but then jumped up to $599, and only a few days before August 20, the day ASUS and Xbox were scheduled to announce the price publicly, the price moved down to $549.99 where it currently remains. The leaker writes that due to the intense fluctuation of the price, it's hard to say whether or not this is the final price of the Ally.

Stemming from the price fluctuations, the leaker writes that it expects a price announcement and therefore pre-order availability to begin on September 25, 2025.