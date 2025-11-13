Microsoft says Windows is transforming into an 'Agentic OS' and no one is happy about it

Microsoft's Windows President took to social media to write 'Windows is evolving into an agentic OS,' and it's not going down well.

TL;DR: Microsoft's Windows is evolving into an AI-powered, agentic operating system designed to enhance productivity by integrating devices, cloud, and AI for natural language interaction. However, many users criticize Windows 11 for being slow and buggy, expressing frustration and considering alternatives like Linux due to ongoing stability concerns.

Microsoft's current Windows boss, Pavan Davuluri, recently took to the social media platform X to proclaim, "Windows is evolving into an agentic OS, connecting devices, cloud, and AI to unlock intelligent productivity and secure work anywhere." Written to promote the upcoming Microsoft Ignite event, taking place in San Francisco and online later this month, this message also serves as a reminder that Windows is undergoing a fundamental transformation to become AI-powered.

If you're wondering what Pavan Davuluri means when he says "Windows is evolving into an agentic OS," this means that all significant parts of the operating system, including security, will involve users engaging with AI agents for tasks such as browsing, locating files, opening documents, and managing calendars and schedules. Instead of clicking on files and folders and menus, you'll instead talk to AI with natural language, and it will handle the rest.

Windows 11 and Windows 10 are currently the most popular operating systems among PC users. That said, when it comes to Windows 11, with or without AI features like Copilot, being popular in terms of the number of users is not the same thing as being likable. The consensus among PC enthusiasts is that Windows 11 is bloated, buggy, slow, and in need of a ground-up tune-up or redesign. So, the idea of it transforming into an "agentic OS" is not going down well.

"Stop this nonsense," one user, a programmer, @Hasen_Judi writes. "No one wants this. You live in a Twitter bubble where AI will create tons of wealth, and you will perish unless you adopt it now. But your users are not in this bubble. They don't care about any of this."

"This is going to push me to Linux, please just make my computer work," another response by @chhopsky adds, with several more sharing a similar sentiment that the current state of Windows 11 is driving users to alternate platforms like Linux or even macOS.

With a sea of negative responses, and there are hundreds that we could repost here, user @EricLengyel sums up the overall sentiment with, "Maybe you should pay attention to the unanimously negative replies here and adjust your goals accordingly." For many, they want Windows 11 to become a leaner, faster, and more streamlined operating system focused on stability and security. A simple concept, but one that feels like a long way off from Microsoft's plans for the future of Windows.