Shocker - Microsoft slips another advert into Windows 11, and it's a full-screen nag (again)

Microsoft is pushing more adverts on unsuspecting Windows 11 users, this time as a nice surprise after installing a recent cumulative update for the OS.

Windows 11 just saw the addition of another advert - or 'recommendation' as Microsoft likes to call them - in what will come as a surprise to pretty much no one.

Shiny happy people subscribing to OneDrive yesterday (Image Credit: Microsoft)

The newest ad to join the growing collection of various nags and prods to use mostly Microsoft services is for OneDrive.

What's particularly annoying here is that it's a full-screen pop-up pushing the cloud storage service, which as Windows Latest reports, appeared after the tech site had installed a recent Windows 11 update.

It looks like an OOBE (out-of-box-experience) screen, in other words, part of the initial Windows 11 setup, and it extolls the virtues of having a backup - which is no bad thing in itself.

The fact that it hogs the whole screen, and unloads a clutch of OneDrive-related selling points on the user, is pretty off-putting though.

Your choices are to 'Skip for now' (meaning the nag panel is going to return in the future, presumably), or to succumb to Microsoft's demands to use OneDrive as your backup solution and click 'Next' to go through with setting it up via the Windows Backup app.

As Windows Latest points out, that backup app is actually a pretty slick solution - but we don't need any more prompts from Microsoft to do stuff, or sign up for services, within Windows 11.

It seems right now, we're getting some kind of new ad or 'suggestion' on a weekly basis, if not in the release version of the OS, then in preview builds. In this case, the extra twist is that while OneDrive offers some free storage, it's only 5GB - so users will have to upgrade to a paying subscription to ensure they've got enough space to fulfil their backup requirements.

