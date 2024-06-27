Xbox Cloud Gaming comes to Amazon Fire TV for Game Pass Ultimate members

Xbox Cloud Gaming + Amazon Fire TV = watch the new Fallout TV show on Prime Video and then jump into Fallout 4 or Fallout 76 without the need for a console.

Although it has its own cloud gaming service in the form of Amazon Luna, today, the company has announced a new partnership with Xbox to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming (available as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription) to select Fire TV devices in July.

The service will be compatible with Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) devices paired with a Bluetooth-enabled controller. As mentioned above, Xbox Cloud Gaming is part of Xbox Game Pass. It offers immediate access to games like Fallout 4, Forza Horizon, Starfield, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II without a console or dedicated gaming hardware.

Like Samsung's Smart TV lineup, the Xbox app will be added to the Amazon storefront for Fire TV devices. After downloading, users will need to sign in with their Microsoft account. Those without a membership can test the service with access to Fortnite, Epic's popular free-to-play competitive shooter sandbox.

This is good because cloud gaming is still wholly dependent on having a high-speed and stable internet connection to ensure you can play with acceptable latency and artifact-free visuals. It's every bit a 'try before you buy' service.

"This announcement is an extension of Amazon's commitment to bringing the best entertainment experiences to our customers, including top-tier cloud gaming options," Amazon writes in the announcement. "For casual gamers or those new to the hobby, it provides an easy, low-cost entry point to explore the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library. Hardcore gamers can use it as a convenient way to play on another TV or take their games on the go."