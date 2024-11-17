SilverStone's latest PC case looks like something from 1990, and we love it

The SilverStone FLP01 started out as an April Fools' joke, but now it looks like this retro-inspired beige-colored PC case is actually being released.

TL;DR: The SilverStone FLP01 is a new PC case designed to resemble retro 1990s beige desktop cases, complete with fake floppy disk cutouts. Initially introduced as an April Fools' joke, it is now set to launch in Japan in Q1 2025 for approximately $130 USD. The SilverStone FLP01 is a new PC case designed to resemble retro 1990s beige desktop cases, complete with fake floppy disk cutouts. Initially introduced as an April Fools' joke, it is now set to launch in Japan in Q1 2025 for approximately $130 USD.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, desktop computer cases were all beige and sat flat on a table with a chunky CRT monitor on top. If you grew up during that time and remember inserting a floppy disk or CD into a PC, then the SilverStone FLP01 will look like a fantastic piece of retro hardware from yesteryear. Except that it's not, it's a brand-new PC case set to debut in Q1 2025.

3

The SilverStone FLP01 is a new case that looks like an old case from 1990, image credit ascii.jp.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

SilverStone previously showcased this case as part of a prebuild April Fools' joke that garnered some attention, one of those jokes that many had hoped was true. Well, the SilverStone FLP01 recently turned up at the company's recent Japan Expo, with media in the region confirming that the beige chassis is set to launch in the area for 19,800 Yen or roughly $130 USD.

This particular beige design, which includes fake 3.5-inch floppy disk cutouts, is based on a popular NEC PC. The SilverStone FLP01's two floppy disk slots cover the optical disc drive and the front I/O array.

SilverStone displayed the chassis at the expo, equipped with a brand-new Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU. Images from the media outlet ascii.jp showcase the case's interior, showing room for a larger GPU and more cooling. The demo unit features the traditional intake fans found in these sorts of beige PCs.

3

There's no word if the SilverStone FLP01 will be released outside Japan, but we hope it does. We would love to see some of the industry's biggest case makers dip back into the big beige well and release some retro-themed cases that resemble the systems we grew up with.