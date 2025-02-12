ASUS releases BIOS update for its new ASTRAL GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs

A new BIOS and firmware update for the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs has been released promising a 'more silent fan curve.'

TL;DR: ASUS has launched the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080, featuring a new quad-fan design and enhanced cooling. The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition offers a 10% performance boost over the Founder Edition. A firmware update introduces a quieter fan mode, but prices are significantly higher than NVIDIA's MSRP. ASUS has launched the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080, featuring a new quad-fan design and enhanced cooling. The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition offers a 10% performance boost over the Founder Edition. A firmware update introduces a quieter fan mode, but prices are significantly higher than NVIDIA's MSRP.

With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, ASUS has introduced a brand-new flagship design with the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080. "ROG's first quad-fan graphics card" sports a premium build with a custom vapor chamber, increased heatsink fin density, and a phase-change GPU thermal pad.

2

ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In our review of the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Edition, we were impressed by the out-of-the-box overclock, which delivered 10% more performance than the Founder Edition model - with room to push even higher.

However, we did note that once unleashed, the four-fan design led to a louder GPU than expected. This week, ASUS released a firmware update for the 'Quiet Mode' for both ROG Astral cards, promising a "more silent fan curve." A new BIOS Update Tool (spotted by Videocardz), weighing in at 25.13 MB, is now available for both ROG Astral models via the download section on the official product pages.

We don't often see BIOS updates for GPUs. However, as this is a brand-new design, it looks like ASUS has been fine-tuning the fan and cooling performance now that the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs have been released. Unfortunately, the new BIOS doesn't make any adjustments to the "Performance Mode," which defaults to a more aggressive fan curve and OC profile. However, with ASUS's GPU Tweak III platform, you can still overclock the card with a more silent fan curve.

The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 cards are definitely impressive. However, they are some of the most expensive GeForce RTX 50 Series models out there, with prices up to 50% higher than NVIDIA's MSRP.