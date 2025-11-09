NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says 'without TSMC, there would be no NVIDIA today'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended TSMC's 'Sports Day' in Taiwan, telling the public that 'without TSMC, there would be no NVIDIA today'.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended a TSMC sporting event in Taiwan, where he said that "without TSMC, there would be no NVIDIA today", praising TSMC as the "pride of Taiwan and the world".

Jensen attended Taiwan's massive sporting event, where he praised TSMC and said without them, there would be "no NVIDIA today". He didn't just praise TSMC, but also its executives, workers, and professionals that are involved in helping NVIDIA meet its massive semiconductor demands.

Jensen was visiting TSMC to secure more Blackwell chip wafers, as it is continuing to see insatiable demand for its current GPUs -- Blackwell B200 and B300 -- while Rubin is in the ovens and being prepared for a 2026 release. NVIDIA has asked TSMC to allocate additional chip production capacity, with NVIDIA expected to be the primary customer of TSMC's current 3nm process node, securing around 30% of total production.

Without TSMC, it would indeed be hard to see NVIDIA at its success now -- with the company topping a $5 trillion valuation, and selling every single AI chip it gets fabbed at TSMC -- as there's no other semiconductor foundry that is capable of providing NVIDIA with what it needs. Sure, we've got Samsung Foundry and Intel, but they're nowhere near as capable (and proven) as TSMC.

TSMC also has its advanced packaging technologies, which include CoWoS (in multiple forms), as well as its next-gen A16 process node coming in the near future -- after its new 2nm process node -- and after A16, the company will push into its A14 (1.4nm) process node. NVIDIA is keeping its biggest partner happy, with multiple Taiwan visits, and it looks like it's smiles all round.