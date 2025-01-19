NVIDIA CEO has 'trillion dollar banquet' with bosses of Quanta, ASUS, Acer, GIGABYTE, MSI, more

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hosted a significant event in Taiwan, gathering major AI partners and tech industry leaders, including TSMC's chairman. Discussions highlighted NVIDIA's reliance on TSMC and future collaborations in robotics and autonomous vehicles. A joint silicon photonics research project was announced, with results expected in a few years. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hosted a significant event in Taiwan, gathering major AI partners and tech industry leaders, including TSMC's chairman. Discussions highlighted NVIDIA's reliance on TSMC and future collaborations in robotics and autonomous vehicles. A joint silicon photonics research project was announced, with results expected in a few years.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang hosted a "trillion-dollar banquet" in Taiwan last night, inviting the heads and CEOs of some of its biggest AI partners including Quanta, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and others.

Jensen invited some of the biggest names in the tech industry, including TSMC chairman C.C. Wei, Foxconn chairman Liu Tangwei, Quanta chairman Lin Baili, ASUS chairman Jonney Shi, Pegatron chairman Tong Zixian, and the bosses and executives of MSI, GIGABYTE, Acer, ASRock, and Inventec.

Once their banquet was over, the executives went outside of the restaurant with Taiwanese media interviewing NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and TSMC chairman C.C. Wei. Jensen was in Taiwan meeting with the CEOs of NVIDIA's supply chain partners, thanking them for building NVIDIA, and leading the charge with AI.

TSMC chairman C.C. Wei said to Jensen: "[It's] my pleasure and my honor to supply the chips to you and be a partner for more than 20 years. On behalf of my friends inside the restaurant, we thank you for bringing business to Taiwan".

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said: "My hair was 100% black, now it's 100% silver. So, without TSMC, of course, NVIDIA would not be possible. Because of the PC revolution, there was Computex, and then the world started coming to Taiwan". Wei jumped in, adding: "Jensen Huang bring it to Taiwan, remember that", to which Jensen CEO replied with a smile, saying: "That is not true!"

One of the biggest stories out of the meeting between NVIDIA and TSMC CEOs is that the two companies will be working on new opportunities for robotics and autonomous vehicles. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said that NVIDIA and TSMC are working on a joint silicon photonics research project, with results to "take a few years".

Jensen also said that every Blackwell computer (GB200 AI server) has 600,000 parts and weighs 1.5 tons, is extremely complex, and are now in mass production.