GTA 5 singleplayer DLC starring Trevor was canceled in favor of Red Dead Redemption 2

If Rockstar had shipped GTA 5's singleplayer DLC, then there's a possibility that Red Dead Redemption 2 may never have been made.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser revealed a bunch of interesting details about the studio, canceled content, and what it was like working on some of the most lauded video games in history. One of the more critical decisions is deciding on what Rockstar does and doesn't work on--in this case, GTA 5's singleplayer DLC had to be scrapped to make way for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Houser confirms that the GTA 5 DLC would have starred Trevor had it actually come out, but the content was only about halfway done before it had been canceled altogether so that devs could prioritize RDR2.

Below is a quick transcript of what Houser said about GTA 5's canceled DLC, and how that could have interrupted Red Dead Redemption 2's development cycle.