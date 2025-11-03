This microwave was modded into a gaming PC: rotates on a turntable, Stream Deck for keypad

SignalRGB has just built a new custom PC that is inside of an actual microwave, with the RGB-blinged PC components sitting inside of the microwave, spinning on a turntable, and a Stream Deck on the side as the keypad. Check it out:
The company installed a small monitor into the door of the microwave, by the turntable, with the graphics card -- the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB -- mounted on the wall, instead of inside of it. SignalRGB's new Microwave PC costs $2000 and features a customizable LCD screen where the microwave display used to be, in the upper right-hand corner. You can interact with the display through the built-in Stream Deck pad below it.
Inside, SignalRGB's new Microwave PC features an Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor on an MSI MPG Z890I EDGE TI motherboard, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card, 48GB of Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 M DDR5-6000 memory, a Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite Gen4 SSD, and an 1100W SFX power supply.
SignalRGB explains: "This build features a fully functioning monitor mounted in the microwave door, plus a custom LCD screen replacing the original microwave display in the top right corner and a Stream Deck mounted where the number pad used to sit. The whole thing is packed with RGB lighting inside and out. Everything including the LCD is controlled through SignalRGB which is a free app that controls any compatible gaming devices, regardless of brand".
SignalRGB's new microwave gaming PC specs:
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 Processor
- NVIDIA RTX 5060Ti 16GB Graphics Card
- MSI MPG Z890I EDGE TI Motherboard
- 1100W SFX, 80+ Platinum Efficiency Power Supply
- Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 M 48GB 6000MT/s Memory
- Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite NVMe 2TB SSD (7,400MB/s)