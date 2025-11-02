Embark returns items stolen by cheaters in Arc Raiders

If you play with cheaters in Arc Raiders and lose your gear, there's a good chance that Embark Studios will gift you back everything you lost upon dying.

TL;DR: Embark Studios' Arc Raiders, a top-selling $40 extraction shooter, enforces a strict anti-cheat policy by banning offenders and returning stolen items to victims. This approach fosters player trust and fairness, enhancing the game's reputation for skill-based, teamwork-focused gameplay and contributing to its rapid popularity on Steam and PlayStation.

Embark Studios has a great way to deal with instances of cheating: Ban the offenders and give the victims their items back. Fans have taken notice, and they're justifiably ecstatic about the policy.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Arc Raiders is gaming's latest hit, attracting over 328,000 peak players on Steam in the last 24 hours. An anti-cheat policy has fostered some strong goodwill with fans--extraction shooters like Arc are filled with tension-heavy skirmishes because if you die, your gear drops and can be taken by your assailant. But if a cheater kills you in Arc Raiders, it's likely that Embark Studios will find out and give you back all the items that you lost. That's what happened to one player, and many others are chiming in to say they've also had their items returned when killed by in-game cheaters.

"Your items were lost due to unfair play, but we managed to get them back for you! They're now available for you to claim and take with you on your next journey Topside. We're committed to building an environment where gameplay is about skill, teamwork, and fun, not unfair advantages. Thank you for being a part of this mission! Together, we're building Arc Raiders into a fair and fun experience for everyone," reads the in-game message from Embark Studios to affected players.

3

Sales performance is hard to pinpoint, and we can't make guesses on revenues because Arc Raiders is a full-priced $40 game that also has microtransactions. It's definitely among the more popular online games released in the last few months and is the top #1 best-seller on Steam, and #11 on the PlayStation Store.