NVIDIA is giving away a custom ARC Raiders themed GeForce RTX 5090

TL;DR: The GeForce RTX 5090, NVIDIA's most powerful gaming GPU with 32GB GDDR7 memory, retails around $3,000. NVIDIA's Season of RTX giveaway offers a custom ARC Raiders-themed RTX 5090. Meanwhile, new DLSS 4 support boosts performance in games like Where Winds Meet and Forest Doesn't Care, enhancing 4K gameplay and reducing latency.

The GeForce RTX 5090 is not only the most powerful gaming GPU on the market, but also the most premium, with 32GB of fast GDDR7 memory. Looking at current retail prices for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series, the GeForce RTX 5090 is essentially triple the price of the RTX 5080, with prices at around $3,000. An eye-watering amount, and we're only pointing this out because it makes any GeForce RTX 5090 giveaway worth checking out.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As part of its holiday-themed Season of RTX event, NVIDIA has partnered with Embark Studios to give away a custom ARC Raiders-themed GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card. As one of the most popular games of 2025, ARC Raiders' multiplayer extraction gameplay has struck a chord with gamers across platforms thanks to its blend of exploration, shooting, and extraction mechanics in an immersive sci-fi setting.

For your chance to win the ARC Raiders GeForce RTX 5090 giveaway, simply head to one of NVIDIA's GeForce Facebook, Instagram, or X social media pages, find the relevant post, and follow the steps. This giveaway arrives alongside the company's latest DLSS roundup, which sees the AI suite of technologies arrive in two more games.

The first is the free-to-play Where Winds Meet, a visually impressive new open-world action-adventure RPG set in ancient China, currently sitting on a Very Positive user review rating on Steam. Where Winds Meet includes DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support, which NVIDIA says boosts frame rates by up to 3.9X in 4K. Played on a GeForce RTX 5090 with max settings and DLSS 4 in 4K, the game hits up to 500 FPS. That said, all GeForce RTX owners benefit from DLSS 4's upgraded Super Resolution as well as NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency.

The next game to get DLSS Super Resolution support is a strange one: a mushroom-picking simulator called Forest Doesn't Care. Yes, in this game, you roam a realistic forest with no real goals or GPS to guide you. Described as an "atmospheric exploration game about walking through the woods and picking mushrooms," it has received generally positive reviews, with players highlighting its relaxing pace and "creepy" nighttime atmosphere.