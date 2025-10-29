GOG expands its Preservation Program to include Hitman, Splinter Cell, and more classics

GOG adds more classic PC games to its Preservation Program that will keep games playable, including Tomb Raider, Hitman, Splinter Cell, and more.

Although Valve and Steam dominate the PC gaming landscape, GOG is still widely considered the most consumer-friendly platform. Not only does the service continue to offer DRM-free games that can be backed up, installed, and played without a launcher or online access, but it's also committed to preserving gaming history through the GOG Preservation Program.

GOG, which stands for Good Old Game, is living up to its namesake with the Preservation Program. Basically, it's GOG's commitment to keep the games in the program up to date and compatible with modern PC hardware. This means that these classic PC games will run on Windows 12 and whatever the next Xbox console PC hybrid is, without issues.

And this month, GOG is expanding the Preservation Program with 16 new titles, including several well-known PC classics like the original Hitman and Splinter Cell, and some obscure titles like Clive Barker's Undying that would have otherwise been lost to time. Here's the full list.

Tomb Raider GOTY

Hitman: Codename 47

SPORE Collection

Clive Barker's Undying

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy

Superhero League of Hoboken

Heart of China

Thunderscape

North & South

Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back

Battle Chess 4000

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus

Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice

Bloodwych

In addition to adding new classic PC games to its Preservation Program, which will keep them updated and playable for years to come, GOG has also kicked off its Autumn Sale 2025. In addition to discounts on a wide range of new and older games, the sale includes significant discounts on existing Preservation Program titles across franchises like Diablo, Fallout, Ultima, Sim City, Star Wars, Wing Commander, and more.